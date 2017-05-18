They’ve been the most influential power couple in the music industry for a great number of years, but now Jay Z and Beyonce have been officially valued as a $1 billion couple, with a combined wealth of more than ten figures.

In its annual list, Forbes announced its list of the richest self-made women in America this Wednesday (May 17th), and it estimated Bey’s personal fortune at $350 million. Last week, the same publication revealed another list of the richest hip-hop acts, and valued Jigga at a cool $810 million, making the combined worth of Mr. and Mrs. Carter $1.16 billion.

Neither artist is top of their respective rankings, with Jay Z beaten out by Sean “P Diddy” Combs, while Beyonce is 46th in the list of self-made women with Little Caesars founder Marian Ilitch top, with a fortune of $5.1 billion.

Jay Z and Bey have married since April 2008, having believed to have started dating after their collaboration on their 2002 hit ’03 Bonnie & Clyde’. The couple have a five year old daughter named Blue Ivy, and are expecting twins later this year.

Beyonce had to cancel her headline slot at the Coachella Festival last month because of her pregnancy, but the touring schedule behind her massively successful 2016 album Lemonade has raked in more than $256 million in ticket sales for last year’s tour.

“I’m never satisfied,” she told Forbes about her personal fortune. “I’ve never met anyone that works harder than me in the industry.”

Jay Z, by comparison, has taken a step back from music in recent years in order to focus on a range of business ventures, and it is through these that most of his personal fortune is tied up. Just this month, he announced a new $200 million deal with touring company Live Nation, and his ventures with Tidal have also recently been expanded.

