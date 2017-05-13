Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Jay Sean Pictures

Jay Sean performs live at Flamingo Go Pool - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Saturday 13th May 2017

Primary Wave 10th Annual Pre-Grammy Party - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 14th February 2016

2016 OK! Magazine Pre-Grammy Party - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 12th February 2016

20th MTV Europe Music Awards - Arrivals - Amsterdam Netherlands - Sunday 10th November 2013

2013 BMI R&B Hip-Hop Awards - New York United States - Thursday 22nd August 2013

USA - 10.10.12 - Wednesday 11th July 2012

US weekly honors the most 25 most stylish New Yorkers of 2012 - Wednesday 12th September 2012

8th Annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball held at the Hammerstein Ballroom - Arrivals - New York City, USA - Thursday 3rd November 2011

Jay Sean visits Philadelphia while on tour with Joe Jonas - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Thursday 8th September 2011

Party in the Park - Leeds, England - Sunday 31st July 2011

Keep A Child Alive - Black Ball held at the Roundhouse - Arrivals - London, England - Wednesday 15th June 2011

B96 Pepsi SummerBash 2011 - Chicago, Illinois - Saturday 11th June 2011

performs during the Super Saturday post-game concert of Florida Marlins Vs. The Washington National Baseball games at Sun Life Stadium - Miami, Florida - Saturday 7th May 2011

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.