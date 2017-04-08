Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Jason Statham Pictures

Jason Statham and Rosie Hungton Whiteley in New York - Manhattan New York United States - Saturday 8th April 2017

Premiere of 'Mechanic: Resurrection' - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 22nd August 2016

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham arrive at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 3rd May 2016

Met Gala 2016 - 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' - After Party - New York New York United States - Tuesday 3rd May 2016

Met Gala 2016 - 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' - New York New York United States - Monday 2nd May 2016

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seen leaving Nobu restaurant - London United Kingdom - Saturday 30th January 2016

21st Annual Critics Choice Awards 2016 - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 17th January 2016

21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Santa Monica California United States - Sunday 17th January 2016

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2015 - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 7th November 2015

LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala Honoring James Turrell And Alejandro G Inarritu, Presented By Gucci - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 8th November 2015

The 87th Annual Oscars - Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Beverly Hills California United States - Sunday 22nd February 2015

The ELLE Style Awards 2015 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 24th February 2015

Burberry "London In Los Angeles" Event - Red Carpet - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 16th April 2015

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley out and about - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 9th December 2015

Artists imagine celebs as the next James Bond - New South Wales Australia - Tuesday 17th November 2015

Being an integral part of the film industry, Jason Statham is often seen and photographed by the paparazzi at a number of prestigious film industry events and award ceremonies. Here, on Contact Music, we have collected some of the best pictures and albums of Jason Statham for your pleasure, available to view by following the links listed down below for your convenience.

Jason Statham

Jason Statham who plays the lead role of Arthur Bishop attending the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'Mechanic 2: Resurrection' at...

Premiere of 'Mechanic: Resurrection'

Jason Statham who plays the lead role of Arthur Bishop attending the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'Mechanic 2: Resurrection' at...

Jason Statham - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - After Party - New...

Met Gala 2016 - 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' - After Party

Jason Statham - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - After Party - New...

Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law, Miranda Hart and Paul Feig - 'Spy' U.K. film premiere at the Odeon Leicester...

'Spy' U.K. film premiere

Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law, Miranda Hart and Paul Feig - 'Spy' U.K. film premiere at the Odeon Leicester...

Jason Statham - Jason Statham arrives at the ABC studios for an appearance Jimmy Kimmel Live! at Jimmy Kimmel Studio...

Jason Statham arrives for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jason Statham - Jason Statham arrives at the ABC studios for an appearance Jimmy Kimmel Live! at Jimmy Kimmel Studio...

Jason Statham - A host of stars were snapped as they attended the world premiere of

Premiere of 'Furious 7'

Jason Statham - A host of stars were snapped as they attended the world premiere of "Furious 7" which was...

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Stars attended the Premiere of 'The Expendables 3' on August 11th 2014 which was...

'The Expendables 3' Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre - Arrivals

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Stars attended the Premiere of 'The Expendables 3' on August 11th 2014 which was...

Advertisement
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Celebrities attend a Brit Awards after party in Central London - London, United Kingdom...

Brit Awards after party

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Celebrities attend a Brit Awards after party in Central London - London, United Kingdom...

Jason Statham - The mayor of Varna Ivan Portnih visits the 'Expendables 3' film set - Varna, Bulgaria - Thursday...

On set of the film 'Expendables 3'

Jason Statham - The mayor of Varna Ivan Portnih visits the 'Expendables 3' film set - Varna, Bulgaria - Thursday...

Jason Statham - Jason Statham playfully tries to grab a camera from the hands of a paparazzi photographer United Kingdom...

Jason Statham playfully tries to grab a camera from the hands of a paparazzi photographer

Jason Statham - Jason Statham playfully tries to grab a camera from the hands of a paparazzi photographer United Kingdom...

Jason Statham - New York Premiere of 'Parker' New York City New York United States Wednesday 23rd January...

New York Premiere of 'Parker'

Jason Statham - New York Premiere of 'Parker' New York City New York United States Wednesday 23rd January...

Jason Statham at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Expendables 2 at Graumans Chinese Theatre. Hollywood, California - 15.08.12

Jason Statham at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Expendables 2 at Graumans Chinese Theatre. Hollywood, California - 15.08.12

Jason Statham and Usain Bolt 'The Expendables 2' UK Premiere held at the Empire Leicester Square London, England - 13.08.12

Jason Statham and Usain Bolt 'The Expendables 2' UK Premiere held at the Empire Leicester Square London, England - 13.08.12

Jason Statham is seen out shopping in West Hollywood Los Angeles, California - 18.05.11

Jason Statham is seen out shopping in West Hollywood Los Angeles, California - 18.05.11

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leave The Box club in the early hours of Sunday morning London, England - 06.03.11

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leave The Box club in the early hours of Sunday morning London, England - 06.03.11

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley head to Fred Segal for lunch West Hollywood, Los Angeles - 05.02.11

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley head to Fred Segal for lunch West Hollywood, Los Angeles - 05.02.11

Advertisement
Jason Statham Las Vegas Premiere of 'The Mechanic' held at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Las Vegas, Nevada -...

Jason Statham Las Vegas Premiere of 'The Mechanic' held at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Las Vegas, Nevada -...

Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Terry Crews, who took of his shirt for photographers The cast of 'The...

Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Terry Crews, who took of his shirt for photographers The cast of 'The...

Jason Statham 'The Expendables' - UK film premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square - Arrivals London, England - 09.08.10

Jason Statham 'The Expendables' - UK film premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square - Arrivals London, England - 09.08.10

Jason Statham and Isabell Lucas at the 2010 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Day 3 Indio, California -...

Jason Statham and Isabell Lucas at the 2010 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Day 3 Indio, California -...

Jason Statham driving his new Porsche 911 GT2 on sunset blvd Los Angeles, California - 01.03.09

Jason Statham driving his new Porsche 911 GT2 on sunset blvd Los Angeles, California - 01.03.09

Jason Statham The Wrestler - UK Premiere held at the Vue West End London, England - 05.01.09

Jason Statham The Wrestler - UK Premiere held at the Vue West End London, England - 05.01.09

Jason Statham and friends leaving the Luxury British Club London, England - 27.03.08

Jason Statham and friends leaving the Luxury British Club London, England - 27.03.08

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.