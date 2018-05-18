Jason Statham has issued a pre-emptive apology regarding an audio recording in which he repeatedly used homophobic slurs some years ago on the set of one of his films.

Last year, the British actor was confronted by a consultant on the 2015 gambling movie Wild Card, who warned Statham that he had audio recording of him using the phrase “f***ing f**s” during an argument with producer Steve Casman on set in 2013.

Despite not having heard the recording, and saying that he had no recollection of the argument or of using the language, Statham issued a statement to The Blast on Thursday (May 17th) saying he was “deeply” sorry if he did utter those insults.

Jason Statham with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 2017

“Someone approached me claiming to have a tape of me using terms offensive to the LGBTQ community during a conversation I had with my producing partner, on a movie set five years ago,” the 50 year old actor said in the statement.

“I have never heard the recording and my multiple requests to hear the recording have been refused. I have no recollection of making any of these offensive comments. However, let me be clear, the terms referenced are highly offensive. If I said these words, it was wrong and I deeply apologise.”

“Anyone who knows me knows it doesn’t reflect how I feel about the LGBTQ community. While I cannot fix what was said in the past, I can learn from it and do better in the future.”

Statham, who is married to British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and has a son with her, played the lead in the action thriller Wild Card three years ago, alongside Sofia Vergara, Jason Alexander and Stanley Tucci.

