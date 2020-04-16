'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa feels that 'Dune', in which he plays Duncan Idaho, is the biggest project of his career.
The 40-year-old actor stars in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi remake and he believes the project eclipses 'Game of Thrones' and 'Aquaman'.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday (15.04.20), Jason said: ''We got to shoot in Wadi Rum [in Jordan]. I've never seen anything like it, it was shooting on another planet.
''Denis Villeneuve is shooting it, who did 'Sicario' and 'Arrival'. It was an honour to do that with him, and it's a pretty stellar cast, I've never been part of something so big.''
The 'See' star plays the role of Duncan Idaho in the film, a character he describes as ''Han Solo-esque''.
And Jason has expressed his delight at sharing a scene with Javier Bardem, who plays Stilgar.
Jason explained: ''I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who's kind of a master swordsman who's made the right hand man to Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac's (character).
''He's the first person to be sent out to land on Dune, and that's where I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays. I can't believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It's him and Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgard.
''It's a pretty massive film and I get to be this little - he's kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He's kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothee Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac.''
Denis, whose previous credits include 'Blade Runner 2049', admits his take on 'Dune' - which is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name - has been the most difficult project of his film-making career.
He told Vanity Fair magazine: ''It's a book that tackles politics, religion, ecology, spirituality - and with a lot of characters.
''I think that's why it's so difficult. Honestly, it's by far the most difficult thing I've ever done.''
Timothee, who plays the role of Paul Atreides in the motion picture, also admitted it was a struggle to film the movie in scorching desert temperatures.
He said: ''I remember going out of my room at 2am, and it being probably 100 degrees.
''The shooting temperature was sometimes 120 degrees. They put a cap on it out there, if it gets too hot. I forget what the exact number is, but you can't keep working.''
