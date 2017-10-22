Aquaman had long been an overlooked superhero from the world of DC Comics. Then, those working on at DC Films announced that he'd be coming to the DC Extended Universe, with Jason Momoa slotting into the role. At first, it seemed odd that the former 'Game of Thrones' actor would be the right man for Arthur Curry, King of the Seas, but since then he's proven that this take on Aquaman is one we can all get behind.

Jason Momoa stars as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in 'Justice League'

Making his live-action debut in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' in a fleeting scene, fans will get their first real dose of Aquaman action in the upcoming 'Justice League'. Released next month, Aquaman will team up with The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Batman (Ben Affleck) for the first time in an attempt to take down Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

When all's said and done in 'Justice League', we'll next see the hero in his own solo flick, which Momoa is promising will tell the complete origin story of Aquaman.

Speaking with Total Film, the actor teased of his upcoming solo film: "It’s the whole origin story, for sure. You’ll see young Arthur and everything. It goes from before he was born... It’s the whole mythology of it.

"It’s unbelievable where we start in this movie, and where we end up. Right now, I’m [filming] all the end stuff and it’s pretty insane. I hate comparing things, but when I watch 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', you see all these amazing worlds and the places they go, and you watch 'Star Wars' and they do battles in space. Well, what do you think is going to happen underwater? There are so many cool worlds we’re going to, and my character definitely goes on a big adventure and you travel the world with him."

With just over a year to go until official release, 'Aquaman' could go through some big changes before hitting the big screen. We do imagine however that the integrity of the story being told will remain largely the same; especially so if the film will be telling the complete origin story of Arthur Curry.

More: Jason Momoa Reveals Aquaman Is Not Yet King In 'Justice League'

The DCEU's next entry 'Justice League' is set for release on November 17, 2017, with 'Aquaman' looking to debut on December 21, 2018.