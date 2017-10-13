Former ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa has apologised for an old video that has resurfaced from six years ago in which he brags about fictional rape.

At a Comic-Con panel back in 2011, in which Momoa featured alongside his fellow ‘GoT’ stars Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey, the star was asked about why he enjoyed the fantasy genre and how far he was allowed to go in depicting brutality.

“As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women,” the future Aquaman star replied.

Jason Momoa has apologised for the comments

The clip re-emerged on Thursday (October 12th), in the context of a week in Hollywood that has seen the lurid sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein dominating the news and opinion columns.

A day and a half after the clip did the rounds, the 38 year old American actor took to his Instagram to apologise for the comments.

“I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry. I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won't take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first-hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends,” Momoa wrote.

“I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said. All apologies, Jason.”

Momoa played the short-lived character Khal Drogo in 2011 and 2012 on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, but was part of an acclaimed cast that was nominated for several ensemble awards at the time.

