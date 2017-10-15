Aquaman is arguably one of the most interesting personalities we'll be seeing when 'Justice League' finally makes its way to the big screen. Though he has in the past been ridiculed for being a hero who 'just talks to fishes', long-time fans know that this isn't the case and recognise that his power actually far outweighs many of his DC superhero counterparts.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman in 'Justice League'

Former 'Game of Thrones' actor Jason Momoa is the man to bring Aquaman to the DC Extended Universe, with the big screen adaptation of the character being hugely different to much of what comic book readers have seen throughout the years. It looks like the change in his overall look won't be the only thing unique about this representation however, as Momoa has opened up more about his character's behaviour.

Speaking about his character with SFX Magazine, Momoa revealed: "Aquaman, he’s not even really Aquaman yet. He’s not the King of the Seven Seas. We don’t really get there until my solo movie, at the end. Really, it’s a huge growth for me. It’s a gigantic arc for Arthur Curry. It may be tough for a lot of fans to watch what they’re gonna see, how I portray him. But you gotta wait until we get to the solo movie to really know. Because he’s not King yet."

The hero won't yet be King of Atlantis in the film

It's going to be interesting to see just how different a personality Curry will be once he becomes King, if we indeed get to see more of him following his solo movie. From the 'Justice League' promos we've seen so far, he's got an almost childish personality and doesn't take himself too seriously, but when he takes to the throne in Atlantis we imagine that will all have to change.

Watching that character development take place should be a feast for those who love the DC Comics hero, despite Momoa warning that it could be "tough" for fans to see his portrayal. We may find that his addition to 'Justice League' is a much-needed injection of humour and, alongside Ezra Miller's Flash, we think that the funniest DCEU entries so far could be right around the corner.

More: Is Jason Momoa The Superhero We've Been Waiting For?

'Justice League' comes to cinemas across the UK on November 17, with the solo 'Aquaman' movie scheduled to drop on December 21, 2018.