Jason Derulo likes being ''vulnerable'' with his music.

The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker has ''dived'' into being open with his music and ''bringing out that emotional side'' as he thinks it is what the world ''needs to hear''.

He said: ''I do feel like there's a void for that [vulnerability] on radio. There's not that vulnerable vocal R&B-pop s**t right now. When I bring people into the studio to listen, they're like, 'F**k, the world needs to hear this.'

''That motivated me to do more of it, dive into myself and bring out that emotional side. I'm always thinking about what's next - what have people gotten from me, what do people like from me, and what haven't people heard from me.''

And the 27-year-old singer makes it his ''goal'' to ensure all his tracks have a different sound.

He told RollingStone.com: ''That's always the goal. It comes easy because of the fact that I'm such a big fan of music. I love all kinds of music. That keeps me on my toes, always searching for a new sound, something that intrigues me. If it intrigues me, chances are it'll stand out on the radio. I never want to blend in with the mold - I want to create a trend, never join the trend. I want things to stick out like a sore thumb.

''The audience has all the controls now. It's 2017 - even when I was first coming out, we would totally be reliant on radio. If radio didn't say it was a hit, then it wasn't a hit. Nowadays, with Spotify and all of these new outlets, a hit is a hit if the audience says it's a hit. 'Swalla' [his new single] is a perfect example of that. In America, we're at one-and-a-half million sales, and it was not a huge radio song. Times have changed.

''It's an amazing thing. You don't want to be reliant on one outlet. The audience decides rather than a programmer. Though I love my programmers, and that's a part of it as well - 'Swalla' is still a Top 20 record at radio - around the world, the song is Top Three on the planet.''