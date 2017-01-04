Jason Derulo has collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign on his new single.

The 27-year-old singer - who hasn't dropped any music since 2015's 'Everything is 4' - is set to release his fifth album this year and has hinted that his next track called 'Swa Lah' features vocals from the 'Anaconda' hitmaker and the hip-hop star.

Talking about the song on ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' show, he said: ''My favourite thing I did all year was ... I have to say it's the brand new single I'm about to put out. It's called 'Swa Lah'. It's features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.''

'Swa Lah' is the first track from the forthcoming record to drop and the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker thinks fans need something upbeat to help them get over the January blues.

He explained: ''I feel it's a record we need. It's one of those ones that's going to get us up and dancing.''

And it's not just Nicki and Ty Dolla who feature on the album as the hunk has promised fans a number of exciting collaborations over the next few months.

He recently said: ''I've been recording at my house this time. And it's just been a much more comfortable experience. And I'm excited to share with you all my ups, my downs, my highs and my lows. Also, got to work with a lot of amazing artists. 2017 is ours, Derulo Family. I'm looking forward to a fresh start [in 2017]. So much negativity in the world in 2016. We can start fresh putting love first. We can't let our nation be run by racism, greed and abhorrence.''