Jason Derulo celebrated his first win at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville this week, taking home the prize for Performance of the Year with country star Luke Bryan. He looked thrilled to be at the ceremony for the first time, enjoying the flavour of country music with all the fans.

Jason Derulo performing live

Jason and Luke were ecstatic to win a CMT Award last night (June 7th 2017) for their collaboration on the song 'Want You to Want Me' from the country music show 'CMT Crossroads'. The song is Jason's 2015 hit from his fourth album 'Everything Is 4', but they were up against some serious competition.

Other nominees in that category were Jason Aldean for 'Hicktown' from 'CMT Concert of the Summer', John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker for 'Pink Houses' from 'CMT Crossroads', Alicia Keys and Maren Morris for '80s Mercedes' and Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett featuring Danielle Bradbery for 'Close' (both also from 'CMT Crossroads'), and Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini for their Tribute to Shania Twain from 'CMT Artists of the Year'.

'Honestly, it's been an amazing time, I spent a couple of days here in Nashville and the support here has just been incredible so thank you to the country music fans, I am so appreciative', Jason said in his acceptance speech. 'It's been an incredible ride and a big thank you to my boy Luke, we had an incredible time doing the 'Crossroads' and I just appreciate it all, honestly.'

The biggest winner at the CMT Awards was Keith Urban, who took home Video Of The Year and Male Video Of The Year for 'Blue Ain't Your Color', as well as CMT Social Superstar and Collaborative Video Of The Year - the latter pairing him with Carrie Underwood for 'The Fighter', with the female singer also winning Female Video Of The Year for 'Church Bells'.