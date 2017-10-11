When 'The Purge' first hit the big screen, nobody really knew what to expect from the movie other than the premise being 12 hours of all crime being legal in the United States of America. Now expanding into a true modern-day horror franchise, those who have worked on the 'Purge' stories will soon be expanding into the world of television, along with the fourth film in the series, 'The Purge: The Island'.

Jason Blum has been chatting about the upcoming series

What we've seen from the movies so far is a look into the night in which anybody can go out and act as they like for 12 hours, with only a couple of rules to abide by. According to producer Jason Blum however, the TV show will veer away from all of that and instead delve deeply into the lives of those living in a country where one wrong move could make you a 'Purge Night' target.

Taking place at some point between the first Purge movie and 'Election Year', the TV show should certainly shine a new light on the idea of holding such an event.

Speaking with Den of Geek, Blum teased of the upcoming television show: "We’re working on kind of exploring what it’s like to live the rest of the year in a world where you can kill someone on a certain day of the year. It definitely makes you think twice if you’re driving and you give someone the finger or something like that. So we’re definitely thinking about different things that might happen in a society where killing was legal 12 hours a year. There are a lot of things that you don’t think about. You could commit a murder, and then somehow make it seem like it happened on Purge Night and get away with it. There are a lot of things that you can do with that idea, and we’re trying to think of all those different situations in that world."

No information has yet been released about who'll be leading the cast of the series, but we're at least now a little closer to getting an official plot synopsis for the show. Let's hope it can follow in the vein of other horror TV adaptations such as 'Bates Motel' and be a huge success.

Also Try: 'Hocus Pocus' Director Wants Sequel With Original Cast

We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'Purge' television series, as well as the fourth film in the franchise as and when we get it.