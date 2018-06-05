This year, an exciting new instalment to the iconic horror franchise 'Halloween' will come, as Michael Myers makes his return to the big screen alongside one of the original Scream Queens, Jamie Lee Curtis. She'll be stepping back into the role of Laurie Strode - a character fans saw killed off in one of the many 'Halloween' sequels - and so it's been confirmed that this film will act as the true sequel to the original movie, scrubbing out any of the history written by flicks that came before it.

Jason Blum has some big news for horror fans

David Gordon Green has directed and co-written the film, working alongside Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley as co-writers, and original Myers actor Nick Castle will be making his return to tackle some ferocious scenes as the serial killer. The villain will also be played by stunt performer and actor James Jude Courtney.

Meanwhile, new faces for the franchise include Judy Greer as Karen and Andi Marichak as Allyson; both members of the Strode family and Laurie's daughter and granddaughter respectively.

Taking to his Twitter account, producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions wrote in a series of tweets that "The Halloween trailer... Is dropping... Friday." Other than suspense, there was no reason for Blum to separate the messages into three different tweets, but if there's anything we've learned about the world of horror and those involved in bringing horror movies to the big screens, it's that they like building tension before a big reveal!

Unfortunately, no exact time for the trailer's release was given, but we imagine that this information will be right around the corner.

Fans have been hoping to get a glimpse of the 'Halloween' trailer ever since its debut at CinemaCon in April, and Blum noticed the comments, taking to his social media two weeks ago to say it would be dropping in "early June".

Friday cannot come soon enough!

More: Jamie Lee Curtis Teases "Astonishingly Scary" New 'Halloween' Movie

'Halloween' looks set to hit cinemas across the UK on Friday, October 19, 2018.