Jason Bateman’s sleeper hit crime drama series ‘Ozark’ has announced the arrival date for its much-anticipated second series on Netflix.

Concerning a middle-class American family forced to relocate to the deep South in order to please a violent crime syndicate boss, ‘Ozark’ was one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2017, though it initially started slowly and eventually spread by word of mouth.

Written by and starring Bateman as the beleaguered family head Marty Byrde, and featuring Laura Linney as his wife Wendy, the new trailer for the second season was released on Friday (June 22nd) ahead of an August 31st release of ten new episodes.

“We've done a lot of things. Things that we said we would never do,” Linney's character can be heard saying in the short clip, to which Bateman's responds: “People make choices, Wendy. Choices have consequences.”

Janet McTeer, a star of ‘Jessica Jones’, is set to play Helen Pierce, an attorney representing the business interests who were applying pressure to the Byrdes by the end of season one.

According to the press release, ‘Ozark’ season two will “follow Marty Bryde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and the Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.”

