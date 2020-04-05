Hollywood actor Jason Bateman has admitted he relishes the challenge of directing.
Jason Bateman relishes the challenge of directing.
The 51-year-old star is best-known for appearing in front of the camera in movies such as 'Horrible Bosses' and 'Hancock' - but Jason has moved behind the camera to helm the drama series 'Ozark', and he's loving the experience.
Jason told Collider: ''The acting part is less interesting for me only because that's the part that's obviously most familiar and most comfortable.
''So, it is the camera work that is everything to me. I will do a lot of work on my own to create every image that we end up doing.
''I have everything worked out in my head as far as where the actors will walk, where they sit, where they'll talk, or where the cameras are going to be - all the images. [I do this so I can] discover the best way for the visuals to amplify - or the opposite, offset - what the scene is about.
''That, at least for me, takes a long time to figure out, what the best way to do that is.''
Meanwhile, Jason has disputed the idea that a director can bring out great performances from actors.
He said: ''A director can't make an actor act well. An actor has the things they do really well and things that are just simply not something that they think about.
''It's not a question of whether they're good or not. It's just a question of what ideas are going through their head.
''As a director, I'm just trying to assess what is that particular skill set that each actor has? What are the ideas that goes through their head?''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
What kind of idea do you cook up for a social game night when you're...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
Marketed as a horror-thriller, this sharply well-made film is actually a bleak drama with a...
Simon and Robyn barely have time to contemplate their perfect lives with their happy marriage...
It's often said that mankind is the scourge of the Earth, disrupting the civilised nature...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
After spectacularly losing a local spelling bee as a youngster, the now 40-year-old Guy Trilby...