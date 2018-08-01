It's Common People vs 24 Hour Party People! Former Pulp star Jarvis Cocker is to face off against Happy Mondays’ Bez in a one-off special episode of ‘Bargain Hunt’ to mark 2018’s BBC Music Day.

The episode of the programme, which sees amateur antique-hunters compete against each other to make a profit, is to be broadcast in September to mark the fourth annual BBC Music Day. Jarvis and Bez, two of the most-loved British indie figures of the Nineties, will be joined by their respective bandmates Candida Doyle and Rowetta Idah on ‘Bargain Hunt’.

It’s just one of the special arrangements being made across BBC programming and out in public to mark this year’s BBC Music Day, which takes place on September 28th.

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker in 2017

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue, choir leader Gareth Malone and singer Ella Eyre will also take part in the country-wide celebration of music, while BBC Radio 4’s ‘Woman's Hour’ will mark the occasion by publishing a Women in Music Power List, celebrating female songwriters, performers, managers and producers in the industry.

More: Jarvis Cocker supports Sheffield protest against tree-felling in the city

“The UK is truly a nation of music lovers,” said Bob Shennan, director of BBC Music, on Wednesday (August 1st). “BBC Music Day aims to bring the nation together to celebrate this, from pop and rock to classical and choirs and everything in between. There really is something for everyone to enjoy!”

Minogue, who been nominated the BBC Music Day ambassador, will be voicing announcements for commuters at major railway stations across the country, while choirs will entertain on the platforms, including the BBC Singers at Birmingham's New Street Station with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Kylie Minogue is BBC Music Day's ambassador

“I truly believe in the power of music to bring joy and lift the soul,” said Minogue. “Hopefully my little messages for train passengers will be a nice surprise and a reminder of the power of music.”

Also on the box, there’ll be a special edition of quiz show ‘Pointless’, featuring musicians Lianne La Havas, Amy Macdonald, Leslie Garrett and Ella Eyre, alongside various BBC radio presenters.

More: Shaun Ryder cycled his way to sobriety