'Supernatural' is without a doubt one of the most successful and popular shows on television. With 12 seasons under its belt and another on the way, it's done well to make household names of its lead actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, who play the demon-hunting Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean.

Their story has gone through a variety of twists and turns since its initial conception, even taking the pair to Hell as the eternal battle between the realm and that of Heaven continued. Within each however was the conflict for who would lead each, with Almighty God himself making an appearance during the eleventh season, but since making a return to his break away from Heaven.

Angels and demons then continued their arguing, but with the death of former King of Hell Crowley (Mark Sheppard) in season 12, there's been a huge role to fill, with Hell's throne left vacant and a number of people allegedly

Speaking with EW, 'Supernatural' showrunner Andrew Dabb teased of the upcoming thirteenth season: "There is a power vacuum. Into that power vacuum will step a new player for us. Once Crowley is gone, demon-kind and some of our players — some we’ve met before and some that are new — start asking themselves: What is the future of Hell? People come with various different agendas."

Aside from the son of Lucifer, Jack being an obvious candidate for the throne, others that may be able to take up the mantle of Hell's leader aren't quite as black and white. Then there's the possibility that Lucifer himself could be making a comeback sooner than expected, but again, this would go against what many have already brought themselves round to believing.

Whatever the case may be, it's going to be very interesting to see all of the power-hungry characters attempt to manipulate their way to filling the void; let us know who you think would make a good leader of Hell in the comments below!

'Supernatural' season 13 premieres on The CW in the US on October 12. No UK premiere date has yet been given.