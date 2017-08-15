Thirty Seconds to Mars have ''finally managed to finish'' their new single.

Four years after the group released their fourth album 'Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams', frontman Jared Leto has revealed that new single 'Walk On Water' is completed and on the way.

In a new video posted to the band's YouTube page, Jared said: ''After four long years, hundreds of days, thousands of hours, gazillions of seconds, we have finally managed to finish a single f***ing song. Whoever thought 'soon' would actually be here 'now'.

''With the help of groundbreaking nanotechnology, chatbots and self-driving music software, we have wrangled from the depths of our cold black hearts, some semblance of a song.

''We can't wait to get back on the road and we couldn't be more proud to share with you the first single off of our new album. And yes, we have been working on it for four years. The last time we put an album out, there were no self-driving cars, no fidget spinners, President Trump was still that guy on The Apprentice and Jon Snow hadn't even died yet. #SpoilerAlert (sic).''

The 45-year-old rocker-and-actor previously admitted he never expected the group - who released their self-titled debut LP 14 years ago - to still be going strong, but that he is very excited about their upcoming fifth record.

He said: ''We are working on our fifth album now, which is incredible. We never thought we would get this far.

''We're almost done with it and it looks like it will be out in 2017.''