Earlier this year, rumours started to swirl about a potential 'TRON' reboot, with some claiming the project was already in development and 'Suicide Squad' actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto attached to a starring role.

Since that point, news surrounding the alleged reboot has been scarce, but in a new interview, Leto has confirmed he's a part of bringing 'TRON' back, despite not offering too much information about the project.

When a reboot eventually does hit the big screen, it'll be the first 'TRON' movie since the original's sequel in 2010, which focused on fan-favourite character Flynn's son Sam, played by Garrett Hedlund. Further sequels were planned, but 'TRON 3' was cancelled by Disney in 2015 following a poor critical reception to 'Tron Legacy'.

Speaking with Collider, Leto teased of the future of 'TRON': "It was a huge movie for me as well and I do think there’s so much potential in that world, there’s so much left to be said. I’m absolutely game to try to help in any way that I can bring that to life... It’s something that we’re in discussions about and very much looking forward to bringing to reality. It’s very early days though."

Whether Leto is the right man to help 'TRON' be a success once more remains to be seen, but his acting ability and ease of flitting between hugely different roles in the world of Hollywood is unquestionable. Whether he's playing the Clown Prince of Crime in the DC Extended Universe, or transgender Rayon in 'Dallas Buyers Club', he's consistently impressing and shocking with his performances.

Will 'TRON' bring more awards his way? We're not quite sure about that, but we're certainly interested to see in which direction the franchise will go with his name attached to a leading role.

We'll bring you more news on the 'TRON' franchise and potential reboot as and when we get it.