As the Clown Prince of Crime and following the debut he made in 'Suicide Squad', Jared Leto has truly divided opinions with his portrayal of Batman's most formidable opponent, the Joker. With incomparable talents like Mark Hamill and Heath Ledger setting the bar so high, there were lofty expectations when Leto's version of the criminal was announced.

Jared Leto rocking the purple as the Joker in 'Suicide Squad'

Different to any version of the Joker we've ever seen in live-action before, but harbouring a lot of the personality we've seen from various incarnations in the DC Comics world, Leto's Joker was another delve into the world of insanity for Joker fans. Excitingly, this time round we got to see him interacting with Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie.

Now, with a Harley and Joker film in development and Leto scheduled to make an appearance in a number of DC entries in the near future, he's spoken out a little about the film in which we may see him in next - 'Suicide Squad 2'.

Speaking with Collider, Leto was asked about the DC Extended Universe and said of the planned sequel, as well as its new director in Gavin O'Connor: "I think Gavin is incredibly talented, he seems to be the perfect director for 'Suicide Squad 2'. I think he's a really gifted filmmaker and I really love his work."

Also rumoured to be taking on the yet-to-be-named 'The Accountant' sequel, O'Connor fans will recognise him from his work on such films as 'Jane Got A Gun' and 'Warrior', as well as his work on the pilot episode of hit television series 'The Americans'.

Exactly what he brings to the DCEU remains to be seen, but with Leto already praising him for his work and an obvious chemistry just waiting to be utilised when the pair work together on the movie, we can't wait to see how the film turns out when it eventually makes its way to the big screen.

We'll bring you more news on 'Suicide Squad 2' as and when we get it.