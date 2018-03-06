The actress isn't willing to give the game away about the role she's taken on in 'Jessica Jones'.
'Jessica Jones' season 2 may only be a couple of days from debuting exclusively on Netflix, but the role that Janet McTeer is stepping into upon joining the series is something that the streaming service and those working at Marvel Television have kept a closely guarded secret!
Who could Janet McTeer be playing in 'Jessica Jones'?
Without even revealing her name, fans of the series and the wider universe have been guessing just who McTeer will be playing, but there has been little in the way of official hints or reveals. What we do know is that McTeer's character will have something to do with Jones' background and origin story, and that the titular hero will find her whilst attempting to uncover the truth about why she is the woman she's become.
There's every chance that McTeer could be playing an already established character from Marvel Comics, but there's just as much of an opportunity for showrunners to here throw in a curveball and a completely original character.
Speaking in production notes for the second season, McTeer says of her "complicated" character: "What I loved about her is that there’s nothing obvious about her. Every time you think it’s going to go one way, it goes slightly another way. It feels really creative, fun and unexpected."
Having said in the past that her part is a "physical" one, it stands to reason that McTeer may even be playing a role not dissimilar to that of Jones herself. If there were other people affected by the experiments that gave Jones her powers, as has been widely rumoured, then McTeer may be just like the hero. We can't wait to find out!
This season will also see Jones struggling with her anger issues and coping with the ramifications of Kilgrave's (David Tennant) death in season 1. Though he was a man who tortured her, and somebody she was initially happy to see go, she became the woman he had always hoped she would become, leaving her confused about which direction to take in life.
More: Melissa Rosenberg On How Kilgrave's Death Affects Jessica Jones In Season 2
'Jessica Jones' season 2 comes to Netflix on March 8, 2018. Season 1 is available in its entirety on the streaming service now.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
The 'sword and shield' television hype continues to grow as The White Queen celebrates its...
Based on a true story, this introspective film seems to suggest that these events aren't...
Based on both the Susan Hill novel and the hit stage play, this creepy ghost...
Ever since the age of fifteen, Albert Nobbs has worked and lived in hotels. Thirty...
Arthur Kipps is a young yet successful lawyer who loves his work. One day, he...
Arthur Kipps is a lawyer whose work takes him to tend to the affairs of...
Dark and atmospheric, this film is worth seeing just for the way it continually pushes...
Anthony and Julian are childhood best friends who set up a detective agency, Anthony always...
It's not that there's necessarily anything wrong with a film that uses the dead gas...
Mother and daughter pack up from hillbilly land and head for California: Does it sound...
Who knew that in 1920s England, people would have thought that moving to Malaysia to...
The premise is irresistible, combining dark humor with existential crisis. A busload of travelers...