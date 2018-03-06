'Jessica Jones' season 2 may only be a couple of days from debuting exclusively on Netflix, but the role that Janet McTeer is stepping into upon joining the series is something that the streaming service and those working at Marvel Television have kept a closely guarded secret!

Who could Janet McTeer be playing in 'Jessica Jones'?

Without even revealing her name, fans of the series and the wider universe have been guessing just who McTeer will be playing, but there has been little in the way of official hints or reveals. What we do know is that McTeer's character will have something to do with Jones' background and origin story, and that the titular hero will find her whilst attempting to uncover the truth about why she is the woman she's become.

There's every chance that McTeer could be playing an already established character from Marvel Comics, but there's just as much of an opportunity for showrunners to here throw in a curveball and a completely original character.

Speaking in production notes for the second season, McTeer says of her "complicated" character: "What I loved about her is that there’s nothing obvious about her. Every time you think it’s going to go one way, it goes slightly another way. It feels really creative, fun and unexpected."

Having said in the past that her part is a "physical" one, it stands to reason that McTeer may even be playing a role not dissimilar to that of Jones herself. If there were other people affected by the experiments that gave Jones her powers, as has been widely rumoured, then McTeer may be just like the hero. We can't wait to find out!

This season will also see Jones struggling with her anger issues and coping with the ramifications of Kilgrave's (David Tennant) death in season 1. Though he was a man who tortured her, and somebody she was initially happy to see go, she became the woman he had always hoped she would become, leaving her confused about which direction to take in life.

'Jessica Jones' season 2 comes to Netflix on March 8, 2018. Season 1 is available in its entirety on the streaming service now.