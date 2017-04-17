Janet Jackson is looking ahead to the future after her split from her husband, Wissam Al Mana as the 50-year-old new mother looks to reschedule her axed tour dates and plans an album about motherhood.

Janet Jackson is moving on after splitting from her husband of five years

The star welcomed her first child, Eissa Al Mana on January 3 and was forced to cancel her Unbreakable World Tour as she concentrated on her pregnancy.

However, just a few weeks after giving birth, the Rhythm Nation hitmaker announced her and 42-year-old Wissam had separated after five years of marriage.

Now the star is reportedly hoping to reschedule her previously abandoned tour as she steps back into the studio.

MORE: Janet Jackson Splits From Billionnaire Husband

An insider told The Sun: "Having a baby has upped her desire to release positive music and she wants her new songs to be a celebration of life, love and motherhood.

"She plans to get back on tour in North America in October, followed by a brand new album.

"Last year's incomplete Unbreakable World Tour is being revamped to become the State Of The World Tour and she is already scheduling summer rehearsals."

Reports have surfaced Jackson wanted more freedom in her relationship with Qatari billionaire, Wissam.

MORE: Janet Jackson's Brother Describes Her New Son As "Beautiful"

US Weekly reported that the couple, who lived in London but have since moved to separate properties, were struggling to reconcile their differing lifestyles.

A source revealed Wissam and the multi-award winning singer had their problem prior to the birth of Janet’s first child and said: "Even before the baby was born, they clashed and butted heads a lot."

Janet’s new plans come after Wissam penned an emotional message to the pop star.

Alongside a black and white photo of the pop star, he wrote: "To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend.

"I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x (sic)."