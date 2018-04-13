Director: Emma Westernberg
Artist:
Song title: PYNK ft. Grimes
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Very rarely is feminism expressed within pop music in such an explicit form, but if anyone was going to do it we're glad it was Janelle Monae with her new single and video 'Pynk', featuring electronic artist Grimes. 

The first thing you're going to notice with the video, directed by Emma Westernberg, is that Janelle and her fellow dancers appear to be wearing flared trousers the represent the female genitalia; pants that were created by the design genius that is Duran Lantink. Tessa Thompson predictably also appears in the video.

'Pynk' interpolates the song 'Pink' by Aerosmith, and it's all part of her forthcoming 'emotion picture'; that is, what she defines as a 'narrative film and accompanying musical album'; 'Dirty Computer'. It comes five years after her second album 'The Electric Lady', and she's already released two other singles from the album which are 'Django Jane' and 'Make Me Feel'.

'Dirty Computer' will be released on April 27th 2018.

