Janelle Monae emulates an eighties feel with her latest single 'Make Me Feel', which now comes alongside an equally vibrant video directed by Alan Ferguson from her forthcoming album and 'emotion picture 'Dirty Computer'.
There's a very classic funk edge to this new track, though something about it still screams innovation. The video is set in a bar and features a myriad of dancers, as well as 'Thor: Ragnarok' actress Tessa Thompson, with costumes inspired by eighties looks with a futuristic edge.
There may be a reason for this avant-garde edge. According to DJ Lenka Paris, the one and only Prince wrote the distinctive synth line to the track; she recognised it at once when she heard it as the one he played to her before he died. Janelle confirmed that he had indeed been working with her in the studio ahead of his accidental passing.
'Dirty Computer' is Janelle's first album in five years, following 2013's 'The Electric Lady'. It is set to be released on April 27th 2018 via Bad Boy and WEA International Records.
