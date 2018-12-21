Artist:
Song title: Crazy, Classic, Life
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty Computer'. She is currently up for Album of the Year and Best Music Video at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

