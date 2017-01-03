Gospel singer Burrell gave a sermon in a church earlier this week in which she reportedly called homosexuals "perverted".
Janelle Monae has responded to the firestorm created by Kim Burrell’s recent homophobic rant, telling her fans that the gospel singer will not be performing with her and Pharrell Williams on the ‘Ellen Degeneres Show’ later this week.
The three singers were scheduled to perform their song ‘I See a Victory’ from the movie Hidden Figures – of which Monae herself is a star – on DeGeneres’ show on Thursday this week (January 5th). However, Burrell has been castigated for a recent sermon she delivered at a church in Houston where she described homosexuals as “perverted”.
The gospel singer, 44, has compounded the anger directed at her for refusing to back down or apologise for her comments in a later Facebook Live broadcast.
Kim Burrell has refused to apologise for the controversial comments she made during a sermon
However, Monae has reacted by telling TMZ that it’ll just be her and Pharrell when they tape tomorrow, although no other sources have confirmed this.
“I’m a huge advocate for the ‘other’ and I don’t stand for any hate speech, or anything that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way,” Monae told the gossip site.
In what was reported to be a scathing rant against homosexuals, Burrell referred to the “perverted homosexual spirit” in her sermon.
“I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me. I never said all gays were going to hell. I never said 'LGBT'... I said 'SIN',” she said in the later Facebook video. “To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me. Anything that is against the nature of God. I make no excuses or apologies. My love is as pure as it comes.”
I shouldn't even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand but If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. Actually I'm tired of that label. We all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity. And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters. We cannot sit Idly by nor will we speak silently when we are confronted with such violence against members of our community. I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people. At times I want to punch and I want to slap a lot of people when I read and hear the shit that comes out their mouthes !!! I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus' assistant, picking and choosing what "sins" are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can't afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity. My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don't make you are more loving or better person, ditch it. But what do I know. My hope is that we ALL go into this new year considering for one moment that we don't have all the answers. My hope is that we become more understanding, less judgmental, more tolerate, and more patient with one another. Including me. HAPPY NEW YEAR. ?????
Earlier, Monae had re-posted Pharrell’s Twitter comment that read “I condemn hate speech of any kind” (although it wasn’t clear whether that was a response to what Burrell had said), adding herself: “I unequivocally repudiate any and all hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. Actually I'm tired of that label. We all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity.”
