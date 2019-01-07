Anticipation for Glastonbury Festival later this summer has risen with the announcement that R&B star Janelle Monáe has been added to the bill.

Speaking on BBC Radio 6 Music’s breakfast show on Monday morning (January 7th), Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis told host Lauren Laverne that the American singer had been booked for the 2019 edition of the festival, and would be headlining the West Holts Stage on a night yet to be confirmed.

Monáe, who released her third studio album Dirty Computer last year to rapturous reception, has not performed at Glastonbury since 2011, when she rolled out a set that was recently voted as one of the 100 finest that Worthy Farm had ever seen.

“Visually it was just incredible,” recalled Eavis of that set eight years ago. “You could have watched it with the sound off.”

The 33 year old star joins previously announced Glastonbury headliner Stormzy, who will play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night, on the line-up. Australian pop legend Kylie Minogue will play the hallowed ‘legend slot’ on Sunday afternoon.

The bill is slowly coming together for Glastonbury, which returns on the weekend of June 26th-30th after a year’s absence in 2018.

“Because of the fallow year we kick into action much earlier, so by August we were ready to go,” she told Laverne, who was presenting her very first breakfast show on 6 Music as the station put a schedule shake-up into effect this week.

Janelle Monae is to headline the West Holts Stage

“We're about 90% of the way there,” she continued, regarding the bill, adding that the final confirmations were “going on now… we're really lucky to be able to get the bands we've got. As you know we don't pay the same amounts as others, so we're kind of reliant on good feeling.”

