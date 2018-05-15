'Pretty Little Liars' may have come to an end, but US network Freeform isn't ready to give up on the world that brought us so much scandal just yet. This week, the broadcaster have revealed they've picked up spinoff series 'The Perfectionists', and dropped an official description for the show.

Janel Parrish will return to her role as Mona in 'The Perfectionists'

It reads: "Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be."

We know that Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will be making a return in the roles of Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, which were of course made famous in 'Pretty Little Liars', and that Sofia Carson will make her debut as Ava. Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, Sydney Park, Hayley Erin and Kelly Rutherford will all also star.

It's no surprise to see the world of 'Pretty Little Liars' delved back into by Freeform, after the original series would consistently pull in big viewership for the network, even ranking as cable's No. 1 drama among viewers 18-34 and 12-34 through its final season's run.

Despite the love for the show however, this isn't the first time a spinoff has been attempted. One called 'Ravenswood' didn't make the same impact as the series which birthed it, and was actually cancelled after just a single season. It's going to be very interesting to see if 'PLL' fans can really believe in 'The Perfectionists', or if their love for the original series isn't one that extends to the overall 'PLL' franchise.

King is responsible for writing the new series' pilot episode (which was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum), and will serve as an executive producer throughout its run alongside 'PLL' veterans Charlie Craig, Lisa Cochran-Neilan, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

We'll bring you more news on upcoming series 'The Perfectionists' as and when we get it. The debut season will consist of 10 episodes and is set to premiere in 2019.