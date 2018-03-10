When 'Glee' made its debut all the way back in 2009 from showrunner Ryan Murphy, it became an instant success and shot the likes of Lea Michele, Naya Rivera, and the late Corey Monteith straight into the spotlight. Children and adults across the globe fell in love with the roster of compelling characters, all with their own emotional stories to tell through six seasons of singing and dancing, drama and tragedy.

Jane Lynch played Sue Sylvester in 'Glee' from 2009 to 2015

The series was hit with the death of Monteith just before the cast came together to shoot season 5, meaning that storylines had to be rewritten and the star had to be written out of the show. It was a sad time for fans, and the punches to the gut of the fan base would continue to come when it was announced actor Mark Salling, who played Puck on the series, had been accused of holding child pornography. Salling killed himself at the end of January this year before he could face sentencing for his crimes.

Fortunately, there are plenty of stars still carrying the flame for 'Glee' despite the show ending in 2015, and one in particular thinks the series could work all over again if it came back with an all-new cast.

Jane Lynch, who played the cruel Cheerios coach Sue Sylvester in the series, wouldn't mind handing the reins over to a new group of talented stars.

Speaking in a recent interview with US Weekly, the actress opened up about how she thinks 'Glee' should come back in the near future: "That was a winning combination of elements that came together. I think they should go to another high school and have new kids, a new coach – do the whole thing over."

The idea is certainly one that could work. Rebooting the show doesn't mean following the exact same storylines, and there are plenty of interesting plot points that could be picked up if a series did make its way to the small screen. The world has changed a lot since 'Glee' came to an end, so to see the series back and tackling taboo subjects and more would certainly be an exciting prospect.

We'll bring you more news from the world of television as and when we get it!