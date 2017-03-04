Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Jane Fonda Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Goldene Kamera Awards 2017 - Hamburg Germany - Saturday 4th March 2017

Jane Fonda

Women's March in Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 21st January 2017

Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Grey and Jane Fonda
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Grey and Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Grey and Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Grey and Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda

The 2016 Carousel of Hope Ball - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 9th October 2016

Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda

Netflix's Rebels and Rule Breakers Luncheon and Panel Celebrating The Women of Netflix - Beverly Hills California United States - Saturday 14th May 2016

Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda

3rd Biennial Rebels With A Cause Fundraiser - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 11th May 2016

2016 Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of 'The First Monday In May' - New York New York United States - Wednesday 13th April 2016

2016 TFF "The First Monday In May" World Premiere - New York New York United States - Thursday 14th April 2016

2016 TFF "The First Monday In May" World Premiere - New York New York United States - Wednesday 13th April 2016

Jane Fonda arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 8th April 2016

UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Celebrates the Champions of Our Planet's Future - Beverly Hills California United States - Thursday 24th March 2016

2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Beverly Hills California United States - Monday 15th February 2016

Saint Laurent - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Wednesday 10th February 2016

Saint Laurent - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 10th February 2016

Jane Fonda at a nail salon in Beverly Hills - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 23rd November 2015

premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Youth' - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 17th November 2015

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Footage Press Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Contactmusic 2017 Exclusive

Popular

Jane Fonda seen at the 2016 Carousel of Hope Ball - Los Angeles, California, United States - Sunday 9th October...

The 2016 Carousel of Hope Ball

Jane Fonda seen at the 2016 Carousel of Hope Ball - Los Angeles, California, United States - Sunday 9th October...

Jane Fonda - Jane Fonda gets at manicure and pedicure at a nail salon in Beverly Hills at beverly hills...

Jane Fonda gets at manicure and pedicure at a nail salon

Jane Fonda - Jane Fonda gets at manicure and pedicure at a nail salon in Beverly Hills at beverly hills...

Jane Fonda - A variety of stars from the music industry all turned out in style to attend the 57th...

The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Jane Fonda - A variety of stars from the music industry all turned out in style to attend the 57th...

Jane Fonda - A variety of stars arrived at The Rape Foundation's 2014 brunch which was held at Greenacres in...

The Rape Foundation's 2014 brunch - Arrivals

Jane Fonda - A variety of stars arrived at The Rape Foundation's 2014 brunch which was held at Greenacres in...

JANE FONDA - 67th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 14th May 2014

67th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony

JANE FONDA - 67th Cannes Film Festival - Opening Ceremony - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 14th May 2014

Jane Fonda - unite4:good and Variety present it's first 'unite4:humanity' event at Sony Pictures Studios - Los Angeles, California, United...

'unite4:humanity' event

Jane Fonda - unite4:good and Variety present it's first 'unite4:humanity' event at Sony Pictures Studios - Los Angeles, California, United...

Advertisement
Jane Fonda - Oceana Partners Awards Gala 2013 held at The Regent Beverly Wilshire - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, CA,...

Oceana's Partners Award Gala

Jane Fonda - Oceana Partners Awards Gala 2013 held at The Regent Beverly Wilshire - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, CA,...

Jane Fonda - 66th Cannes Film Festival - Jimmy P. Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian - Premiere - Cannes, France...

66th Cannes Film Festival - Jimmy P. Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian - Premiere

Jane Fonda - 66th Cannes Film Festival - Jimmy P. Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian - Premiere - Cannes, France...

Jane Fonda LACMA 2012 Art + Film Gala Honoring Ed Ruscha and Stanley Kubrick presented by Gucci at LACMA -...

Jane Fonda LACMA 2012 Art + Film Gala Honoring Ed Ruscha and Stanley Kubrick presented by Gucci at LACMA -...

Jane Fonda signs copies of her book 'Prime Time: Making The Most Of All Of Your Life' at Barnes &...

Jane Fonda signs copies of her book 'Prime Time: Making The Most Of All Of Your Life' at Barnes &...

Jane Fonda Elle's Women in Hollywood event at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, California - 06.10.08

Jane Fonda Elle's Women in Hollywood event at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, California - 06.10.08

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.