Legendary actress Jane Fonda has been the spokesperson for many a political cause in Hollywood over the decades, but she shot down a question about plastic surgery from talk show host Megyn Kelly this week – asking her to change the subject.

79 year old Fonda appeared on the former Fox News anchor’s new NBC show, ‘Megyn Kelly Today’, which was launched only this week, on Wednesday (September 27th). However, Kelly got a bit of a baptism of fire when she asked Fonda about whether she had ever had cosmetic surgery in the past.

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” 46 year old Kelly said. “You admit that you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. And you look amazing. Why did you say, I read that you said, you’re not proud to admit you had work done. Why not?”

Jane Fonda abruptly changed the subject when Megyn Kelly asked her about plastic surgery

Fonda immediately reacted negatively, staring at Kelly for a few seconds, before retorting: “We really want to talk about that right now?”

Thrown by the reaction, Kelly attempted to clarify her question. “Well one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look," she said. But to no avail.

“Well thanks,” Fonda said. “Good attitude, good posture, take care of myself — but let me tell you why I love this movie, Our Souls At Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

Robert Redford, her co-star in Our Souls At Night and who has worked with Fonda going back as far as 1967, visibly sniggered as she veered away from the plastic surgery question.

“You kind of have a choice in life when you get to be close to 80, what you want to do with your life. And my character in this movie, she knows that there’s a lot more time behind her than there is in front and she doesn’t want to go down lonely and scared,” Fonda said about Our Souls At Night, which stars her and Redford widowed neighbours who form a romance.

