With many major figures in Hollywood covering their backsides as the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal threatens to engulf the industry and many reputations, Jane Fonda has been one of the very few to admit that she knew and stayed silent.

Speaking with Christiane Amanpour in an in-depth interview that’s going out on CNN on Friday (October 13th), the 79 year old acting legend confessed that she knew about details of Weinstein’s behaviour around a year ago – and is “ashamed” that she didn’t come forward earlier.

“I found out about Harvey about a year ago, and I’m ashamed that I didn’t say anything back then,” Fonda reveals, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She says that she first found out about Weinstein’s behaviours via Rosanna Arquette, who later detailed an incident of sexual assault in the Nineties by the producer in the explosive New York Times report that was published last week. According to Arquette, Weinstein invited her to his hotel room to seemingly discuss a script, but forced her hand onto his crotch.

Asked why she didn’t say anything, Fonda replied: “I was not that bold. I guess it hadn’t happened to me, so I didn’t feel it was my place.”

She revealed that she has only ever encountered Weinstein once, but she didn’t feel uncomfortable around him – possibly because of her age at that point.

“I only met Harvey when was old, and Harvey goes for young because that’s more vulnerable,” she explained.

Although she admitted her failure to come forward, Fonda concluded by saying how proud she was that female actors were now brave enough to speak out.

“I’m so proud of those fellow actors that are speaking up. I know that it has taken a long time,” she said. “It is a very, very, very hard thing to do. You don’t get anything out of it as the person who has been victimized, but it is important that it comes out.”

