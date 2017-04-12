Over three seasons now, Netflix original comedy series 'Grace and Frankie' has entertained audiences with its brash style of humour, brilliant one-liners and heartwarming moments, all told through the titular characters that are played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin respectively.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star in 'Grace and Frankie'

Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen are also amongst the cast that helped bring the show to life, providing the laughs as the stories of two homosexual men brought together by their utterly different wives, and their struggles of coping with everything that comes after the pair go public with their same-sex relationship.

This major shake-up in the family dynamic means that those who would have previously stayed away from each other whenever possible - namely 'Grace and Frankie' - have to learn to coexist and lean on one another in their time of need.

Clearly a huge success for the streaming service, Variety is now reporting that a fourth season of the show has already been ordered, set for release in 2018. The news comes after Tomlin's two Emmy Award nominations and Golden Globe nomination for her role in the series, and less than three weeks after the third season premiered on the streaming platform.

Seasons 1-3 of 'Grace and Frankie' are available now on Netflix

Not only will it return, but former 'Friends' actress Lisa Kudrow will be joining the batch of new episodes as Sheree, Grace's longtime manicurist who causes a little tension with Frankie when she gets closer than Frankie would like with Grace. Will the ladies be able to find common ground and all learn to live amongst one another once more, or will the differences in personalities prove to be too much this time round?

The decision to bring Kudrow on board in this guest-starring arc means she'll be working once again with 'Friends' co-creator Marta Kauffman, who serves as an executive producer on the Netflix comedy after co-creating.

'Grace and Frankie' seasons 1-3 are available now on Netflix.