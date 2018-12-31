Cheeky chappy London chef, Jamie Oliver has perfected 15 minute meals and food on a budget during his illustrious career. It's therefore perhaps unsurprising that, when he offered to cater Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding for free, the royals chose to decline his kind offer.

Jamie Oliver claims he was snubbed the palace

The TV chef has revealed he personally wrote to the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of their nuptials in May offering to provide food to the long list of VIP guests - but claims he was met with a wall of silence.

Appearing on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Oliver explained his vision of bringing 'the best of British and American chefs' together to do the catering - and said he'd been happy to do it for free.

But he blames 'slick' palace protocol for the lack of response, admitting his food empire would have been a 'renegade' choice for such a prestigious occasion.

Speaking to Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer this weekend, the 43-year-old said: "I did actually write and say if they want the food sorted I would bring the best of British and American chefs together to do the catering... I didn't get a reply. That is a true story."

The father-of-five added: "I would have done it for free, you know, I like a bit of a moment. [The palace is] very slick at protocol and getting those gigs done, so probably we're a bit renegade."

It was Northern Irish chef Clare Smyth who landed the gig of a lifetime when she was chosen to provide the food for VIP guests at the royal wedding.

Smyth, who was recently named World's Best Female Chef 2018, has previously described catering for Harry and Meghan's evening reception at Frogmore House as a 'surreal' experience.

Speaking about the occasion, Clare said: "The fairytale story was my lasting memory from the wedding. It couldn't have been more perfect... it was completely surreal."

Clare, who became the first woman to hold three Michelin stars when she presided over Gordon Ramsay's restaurant on Royal Hospital Road, called the couple 'just brilliant'.

The talented chef was also this year awarded two Michelin stars for her London restaurant, Core by Clare Smyth in North Kensington.