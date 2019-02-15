Artist:
Song title: Won't Let Go
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

'Won't Let Go' is the first single of the year for London-based folk-rock musician Jamie N Commons. It's quite the departure from his early sound though, as he moves into more polished, mainstream pop for his debut studio album coming this year.

