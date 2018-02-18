The scream queen makes her return to the series in the franchise sequel/reboot.
When it was announced that Jamie Lee Curtis would be returning to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the brilliant 'Halloween' franchise, fans of the series' interest immediately peaked. Having enjoyed her time in the series and becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood when the original films first debuted, Curtis went on to return for various sequels, including 2002's 'Resurrection', which saw her character killed off.
Jamie Lee Curtis is returning as Laurie Strode in the new 'Halloween' movie
Fortunately, that film won't be included in official 'Halloween' canon. Comedian Danny McBride teamed up with writing partner David Gordon Green (who's also directing the flick) to write the screenplay for this new film, and wanted Curtis to get back on board with her most memorable character.
Now, filming on the movie has come to an end, and Curtis took to her social media accounts to mark the occasion with a beautiful black and white behind-the-scenes picture. Showing "three generations" of Strode family members, Curtis promises that the horror will be an "astonishingly scary revisit to Haddonfield." Check out the tweet below:
Three generations of strong, striped Strode women. Wrapping up this astonishingly scary revisit to Haddonfield. @andimatichak @missjudygreer #acorn #sapling #oak @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie @Marinelayer pic.twitter.com/5o78p4lE9Q— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 16, 2018
Curtis isn't the only original cast member making a return, with original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle also jumping on board to send shockwaves through Haddonfield once again. Whether or not he'll be successful in bringing the lives of those he hates to an end however remains to be seen, but we're sure that if this horror becomes a box office hit, it could mark the revival of the 'Halloween' series for the next few years.
We'll bring you more news and information surrounding the upcoming 'Halloween' movie as and when we get it.
