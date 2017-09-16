Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the horror genre's original scream queens, and now the iconic actress will be returning to one of her biggest roles; Laurie Strode in the 'Halloween' franchise. Curtis announced the news herself on her social media accounts, complete with an ominous picture of her stood in front of a doorway with Michael Myers leering at her.

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017

Laurie Strode was for Curtis the role that made her one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Having returned to the 'Halloween' series four times for sequels and various adaptations, including 2002's 'Halloween: Resurrection' which saw her character killed off, it's clear that her passion for the genre has never left her.

More recent work saw Curtis take on the role of Dean Cathy Munsch in Ryan Murphy's comedy-horror TV series 'Scream Queens', but unfortunately FOX saw fit to can the series after just two seasons.

Comedian Danny McBride has teamed up with writing partner David Gordon Green to work on the new 'Halloween' film, which many now think may ignore the 2002 'Resurrection' entry into the series because of Curtis' involvement.

Jamie Lee Curtis never left the horror genre behind

Speaking with EW Radio's Entertainment Weirdly, McBride sounded extremely passionate about the project. He said: "We just love that original 'Halloween'. There's something so scary about how simple it was. I had seen all the 'Halloween' films. We really were studying all the sequels and stuff, just to see where it exactly went wrong. It definitely kind of felt that, as the series went on, Michael Myers became like Frankenstein and he was like indestructible and I think the more indestructible he was, the less scary he became. And so David and I, our ambition is to strip it down and get it back to [being] grounded in reality, which I think makes it scarier."

We'll bring you more information about the new 'Halloween' movie as and when we get it.