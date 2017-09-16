The iconic horror film series will be making its return in 2018.
Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the horror genre's original scream queens, and now the iconic actress will be returning to one of her biggest roles; Laurie Strode in the 'Halloween' franchise. Curtis announced the news herself on her social media accounts, complete with an ominous picture of her stood in front of a doorway with Michael Myers leering at her.
"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017
Laurie Strode was for Curtis the role that made her one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Having returned to the 'Halloween' series four times for sequels and various adaptations, including 2002's 'Halloween: Resurrection' which saw her character killed off, it's clear that her passion for the genre has never left her.
More recent work saw Curtis take on the role of Dean Cathy Munsch in Ryan Murphy's comedy-horror TV series 'Scream Queens', but unfortunately FOX saw fit to can the series after just two seasons.
Comedian Danny McBride has teamed up with writing partner David Gordon Green to work on the new 'Halloween' film, which many now think may ignore the 2002 'Resurrection' entry into the series because of Curtis' involvement.
Jamie Lee Curtis never left the horror genre behind
Speaking with EW Radio's Entertainment Weirdly, McBride sounded extremely passionate about the project. He said: "We just love that original 'Halloween'. There's something so scary about how simple it was. I had seen all the 'Halloween' films. We really were studying all the sequels and stuff, just to see where it exactly went wrong. It definitely kind of felt that, as the series went on, Michael Myers became like Frankenstein and he was like indestructible and I think the more indestructible he was, the less scary he became. And so David and I, our ambition is to strip it down and get it back to [being] grounded in reality, which I think makes it scarier."
We'll bring you more information about the new 'Halloween' movie as and when we get it.
NASA are sponsoring a highly esteemed robotics competition, where students from various schools compete to...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
From the studio that brought us classics like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle, this...
Of all the misguided movie genres, the modern family film is the most disingenuous. While...
One of the moviegoing experiences I'll never forget is seeing A Fish Called Wanda at...
Somebody told Pierce Brosnan to change his image.In The Tailor of Panama -- based on...
One of the moviegoing experiences I'll never forget is seeing A Fish Called Wanda at...
On the surface, Freaky Friday has all the signs of being awful -- horrible trailer,...
About halfway through Halloween: Resurrection my cell phone fell out of my pocket and onto...