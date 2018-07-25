A little later this year, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney/Nick Castle) will be back on the big screen, terrorising Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) once more, only this time, the 'Halloween' scream queen will be more ready than ever before to take on her villainous foe. Taking place decades after John Carpenter's original 'Halloween' flick, and acting as a direct follow-up to that film, with director Danny Gordon Green ignoring all of the sequels that followed, the movie will see Michael escape from his prison facility and go on another rampage.

Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role of Laurie Strode in this year's 'Halloween'

Courtney will tackle the role of Myers for the majority of the scenes in the horror, but original Myers actor Castle has also taken part in select sequences. With so much talent behind-the-scenes, bringing one of horror's biggest figures back to life, many were left wondering just why now felt like the right time to build upon the 'Halloween' story once more.

Speaking with Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con, Curtis was asked how she came to the decision to reprise her role as Laurie, to which she replied: "Oh, it was what he [David Gordon Green] wrote on the page. He sent me a script. I read it. I called him. I said 'yes'. It was that easy. Really it wasn't... I liked what he was doing with it. I liked the idea he was omitting all of the other sequels and just focusing on the original movie."

Produced by Jason Blum via his company Blumhouse Productions, the decision to cut all of the now non-canon sequels was one made because 'Halloween' "came with a lot of baggage". Now simply following on from the very first film, this year's feature will have a much simpler job that should leave horror fans beaming. We can't wait to check it out.

'Halloween' comes to cinemas across the UK on October 19, 2018.