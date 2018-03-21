Popular baking competition - Bake Off - is back on Channel 4 but with some famous faces as various celebrities tackle the show for Stand Up To Cancer. Last night (20 March) it was the turn of Made in Chelsea star, Jamie Laing, and many viewers took to social media to point out how many times the reality TV star mentioned his grandfather invented the digestive biscuit.

Jamie Laing had a mixed night on Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer

The posh star - who comes from McVities dynasty - shared the tent with comedian Tim Minchin, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and singer Ella Eyre.

The 29-year-old made sure to inform his fellow contestants, as well as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, that his great-great-grandfather - Alexander Grant - invented Britain’s favourite tea dunker 130 years ago.

However, his constant reiterations of his famous family left some fans taking to social media to mock Jamie for his many family history references.

"Oh, did your grandfather invent the Digestive, Jamie? You barely mentioned it," came one viewers sarcastic remark on Twitter.

Another echoed: "Yes Jamie, we get it, your great great grandfather invented the digestive. Now. Shut. Up."

Someone else came up with a drinking game for the show: "Take a shot every time Jamie mentions his grandfather invented the digestive."

"Jamie we get it, your great grandfather invented the digestive biscuit!" an exasperated fourth person penned.

"In case everyone's missed it the other ten times... Jamie's great grandfather created the digestive biscuit it's in his blood," a fifth posted.

"Did anyone know Jamie’s grandfather invented the digestive? What a shocker he should have mentioned it..." came another.

Jamie had a mixed evening in the famous Bake Off tent.

He started off with an inedible loaf cake that judge Prue had to spit out but gained in confidence, coming second in the technical and producing an impressive Showstopper meringue tower - despite stealing his technique from comedian, Tim Minchin, who did not perform as well.