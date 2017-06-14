Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Jamie Foxx Pictures

Jamie Foxx arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! - Hollywood California United States - Wednesday 14th June 2017

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx

Premiere of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 5th January 2017

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas performing on their 2016 Honda Civic Tour: Future Now - New York New York United States - Friday 8th July 2016

Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato
Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx leaving Villa Loung - Hollywood California United States - Saturday 4th June 2016

Dave Osokow and Jamie Foxx
Dave Osokow and Jamie Foxx
Dave Osokow and Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Dave Osokow and Jamie Foxx
Dave Osokow and Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx

Grand opening of Jewel Nightclub - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Thursday 19th May 2016

Jewel Grand Opening - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Thursday 19th May 2016

Meet The Blacks Premiere Red Carpet and Afterparty - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 30th March 2016

Premiere of Freestyle Releasing's 'Meet The Blacks' - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Tuesday 29th March 2016

Jamie Foxx arriving at LAX to catch a flight - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 29th February 2016

Jamie Foxx arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 12th February 2016

Weinstein Golden Globes 2016 After Party - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 11th January 2016

The Weinstein Company and Netflix 2016 Golden Globes After Party - Beverly Hills California United States - Monday 11th January 2016

Casper + NCLUSIVE Winter Wonderland Hosted By Zendaya - Beverly Hills California United States - Sunday 13th December 2015

Artists imagine celebs as the next James Bond - New South Wales Australia - Tuesday 17th November 2015

T-Mobile Uncarrier X launch - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 10th November 2015

Jamie Foxx

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.