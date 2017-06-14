Jamie Foxx Pictures

Jamie Foxx at the premiere of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' held at the Regal LA Live Stadium - Los Angeles,...
Jamie Foxx and Demi Lovato performing on stage together. The pair decided to cover Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell's...
Jamie Foxx - Jamie Foxx arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at Los Angeles International Airport LAX - Los...
Jamie Foxx , Dave Brown - Casper + NCLUSIVE Winter Wonderland Hosted By Zendaya at The Beverly Hilton Hotel -...
Jamie Foxx - The Global Down Syndrome Foundation ("Global") raised a record-breaking $2 Million at the 7th Annual Be Beautiful...
Jamie Foxx - Celebrities attend Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-off in Malibu - Malibu, California, United States - Saturday 5th September...
Jamie Foxx - Samsung Celebrates The New Galaxy S6 edge+ And Galaxy Note5 - Arrivals at The Lot Studios -...
Jamie Foxx - Shots of a variety of stars as they arrived at the New York Premiere of the musical...
Jamie Foxx and Annalise Bishop - The Cast of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Visit BET's "106 & Park" -...