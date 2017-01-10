Jamie Foxx has responded to reports that he was involved in a brawl in a Hollywood restaurant on Saturday with a funny video plugging his new movie.

TMZ reported that a man had ‘lunged’ at the actor following an argument at restaurant Catch, with one witness claiming Foxx had been pulled down onto a table.

A video posted by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

In a video posted to Instagram, Foxx held a towel over his eye while addressing the camera. “F**k, word is out man. S**t, I know you all heard about this s**t man and saw some videos,” he began.

“I just wanted to address happened Saturday, man, from my perspective. All I was trying to do was keep my eye on things man, keep my eye on things and sh*t just …”

Foxx then removed the towel and laughed, showing that his eye is completely fine. “I’m just f**king with you all,” he continued. “Everybody is good. 2017 we don’t want no violence, we don’t want to get hurt, we don’t want nobody hurt.“

The actor then plugged his new movie Sleepless, adding: “If you want to see me whoop some ass, you know what you can do? Go check me Friday the 13, Sleepless, go see your boy kick some ass for real.”

TMZ had reported that while Foxx was with some friends on the patio of Catch restaurant, a fellow patron had complained that the group was being too loud. One witness said the man had told Foxx’s group: "You don't want to mess with me. I'm from New York.”

A friend of Foxx is then said to have fired back, "F*** you I'm from Oakland.” According to a witness the man then lunged at Foxx, with some accounts saying he actually made contact with the actor, pulling him down onto a table.

The witness added that Foxx then turned the guy around, put him in a choke hold and took him down. TMZ add that fellow celebs Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy witnessed the incident.

Watch Jamie Foxx in the trailer for Sleepless below: