Jamie Dornan achieved worldwide fame playing Christian Grey in the steamy Fifty Shades of Grey, but the Irish actor is careful to separate himself from the character.

Speaking to Australian GQ magazine, Dornan revealed that unlike Christian, S&M “doesn’t float my boat” and that he wouldn’t even like to go for a drink with the moody millionaire.

A video posted by GQ Australia (@gqaustralia) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

“It doesn’t float my boat,” Dornan said about the kinky sex portrayed in the film. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal -- I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

More: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Star Dakota Johnson Gets Candid About Sex Scenes

Speaking about the character of Christian Grey, Dornan continued: “He’s not the sort of bloke I’d get along with. All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh -- I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

Dornan started out as a model, working on campaigns for Calvin Klein and Armani, before transitioned to acting in 2006. Reflecting on his career journey, the 34-year-old says he’s happy things took off when they did and not sooner.

More: Teaser For 'Fifty Shades Darker' Released, One Day Before Full Trailer

“My career took an upward turn when I was 29 or 30, and I was delighted that it didn’t happen when I was 20,” Dornan said. “I just don’t know how I would have handled myself.

“I was never lost in my 20s, but I was always mucking around and had a lot of fun,” he continued. “But if it had all come too soon … You’re just far more in control of yourself in your thirties -- and it’s helpful to have faced a bit of rejection, it gives you a better idea of yourself.”