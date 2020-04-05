Jamie Dornan will ''appreciate'' the small things more when the coronavirus pandemic is over.
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star is looking forward to doing all the things he has missed when the lockdown period is over, as he took to social media to share his thoughts.
Taking to Instagram, he shared: ''When this is all over I'll appreciate these things more ... People who work in the health sector. In fact, ALL people. Hugging my friends. Playing gold. Sun. Watching golf. Wind. Watching rugby. Rain. Watching football. Snow. A good wine list. The ocean. Travel. Work. Guinness on Draft. Restaurants. Pubs. Shops. The cinema. Live music. Life. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Jamie previously opened up about his mental health, admitting he suffered with depression after four of his friends died a year after his mother passed away.
He shared: ''Yeah my mum died when I was 16 that was obviously a life-altering, insane, horrendous thing to happen. Then four of my mates killed themselves in a car crash when I was 17. I had a very rough couple of years that I guess I'm still dealing with both of [those] things today, every day. But I guess they were very acute still then, and I drank a lot of everything but I had this summer where I'd go out a lot, drink, not really achieve anything.''
Jamie admitted he hadn't realised he was dealing with depression until it was pointed out in a job interview.
He explained: ''I had a summer, I dropped out of university and I was doing a marketing degree and no interest in any aspect of marketing, and I thought 'Well f**k this, I'm going to leave.' ''I remember having this idea that I wanted to change and I knew I wasn't on the right path and I needed to do something else, and I got into an interview once and I was explaining what I got up to that summer, and the interviewer goes 'So you're depressed' and I was like 'Oh s**t yeah'. I'd never seen it that way but I must have been depressed.''
