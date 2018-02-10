Proposing to tell the love story between Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Fanning), the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy is one that had fans' attention for some time following its release. Originally told in the set of novels from author E. L. James before inevitably hitting the big screen with the aforementioned actors leading the charge, the franchise has been a hugely profitable one for all involved.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Fanning in the very first 'Fifty Shades' film

That's set to continue as, following the release of the final film in the series this weekend 'Fifty Shades Freed', the movies are pegged to pass the $1 billion mark in the worldwide box office. It's a monumental amount for any franchise to rake in, but when you look at the history of 'Fifty Shades' and its author, and remember that the story she was telling was actually a fan-fiction based on the 'Twilight' series of novels and films, it's incredible to see how far the series has come.

So far, according to statistics from Deadline, 'Fifty Shades Freed' opened with $25 million including previews on Wednesday (February 7) night, pushing the global box office for the trilogy to around $991 million. Opening then across over 55 territories, it becomes obvious that the billion mark will be surpassed in quick time.

Despite the strong numbers, 'Freed' only looks to be earning around $40 million in the USA which is the worst opening from all of the films. Fatigue has set in for casual fans it would seem, meaning only the most loyal will be filling cinema seats. Still, it's enough to make a nice bit of cash for all involved.

We'll be keeping our eyes out for next year's Razzie Awards, as we're sure they'll want to continue honouring the 'Fifty Shades' franchise in the only way they know how - by nominating it for Worst Film of the Year.

'Fifty Shades Freed' is available to watch in cinemas now.