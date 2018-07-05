James Woods has revealed that he was dropped by his agent on the Fourth of July holiday, claiming that it was because of his conservative political views.

The 71 year old actor, who has unfortunately become more renowned for his outspoken views on Twitter in recent years rather than his lengthy and impressive acting career spanning several decades, is in need of a new agent after announcing that Ken Kaplan, a self-described political liberal, had dropped him as a client on Tuesday evening (July 4th) in an apparent fit of patriotism.

Woods took to Twitter and his 1.5 million followers the following day to reveal the e-mail exchange between the two of them.

Kaplan’s e-mail read: “It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Choosing to take the high road, however, Woods replied: “if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual.” He went on to thank Kaplan for “all [his] hard work and devotion” on his behalf and wished him “be well”.

Kaplan’s tweet arrived pretty late in the day, after Woods had gone on a tweeting spree on Tuesday decrying Democratic Party opposition to the current immigration policy outrage going on at the US-Mexico border.

My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

“They [Democrats] want a mob of illegal aliens to pour across borderless, unregulated boundaries of our sovereign nation. They want this for one reason only: not for the sake of compassion, nor humanity, just for #IllegalVotes,” one of his tweets read.

Another missive, despite Woods’ assertion of the values of free speech, saw him tell journalist Dan Rather to “be quiet” after he’d tweeted: “On this Fourth of July, I refuse to let Donald Trump have the flag of the United States as his own. I refuse to let the best of this nation be debased and weaponised against truth and justice. I refuse to bow to cynicism.”

