One of the most exciting projects being worked on for the DC Extended Universe right now is the Jason Momoa-led movie 'Aquaman', which comes from director James Wan. Ever since the character made his big screen debut in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', returning to fight alongside his fellow superheroes in 'Justice League', audiences have been intrigued by the prospect of seeing the Atlantean lead his own solo flick.

James Wan clearly has some big plans for 'Aquaman'

Momoa has certainly brought a compelling new aspect to the hero, turning him into much more of a badass than we've really ever seen on the pages of DC's comic books. Fitting right in within the DCEU, he may look rough around the edges, but he's not a hero afraid of having a laugh.

Though there's still over a year to go until 'Aquaman' hits movie theatres, there were some rumours circulating around a month ago that suggested the first teaser trailer for the film would drop at WonderCon. Now, with WonderCon over and no teaser in sight, Wan has decided to confront the issue head-on.

Jason Momoa returned as Aquaman in 'Justice League'

Taking to his Twitter account, the filmmaker wrote: "Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME.

"I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar.

"I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves (Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get)".

It could be some time until we see a glimpse of the movie, but we're alright with that if it means all of the work being done behind-the-scenes is turning it into the best version of 'Aquaman' it could ever be! The DCEU is an entity that needs the best reception possible for all of its upcoming releases if it's to survive, so Wan ensuring his film is one that will feel like a real event is actually the perfect plan.

'Aquaman' is set to come to cinemas across the globe in December 2018.