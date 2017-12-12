Disney are without a doubt one of the biggest companies in the world of entertainment, and the titans behind-the-scenes are looking to expand on that even more if recent reports are to be believed. In talks with 21st Century Fox, who are considering selling their film and television divisions, there's apparently a deal on the table worth around $60 billion, and an official announcement looks set to arrive this week.

'Logan' director James Mangold worries about the future of 'X-Men' on the big screen

If the deal does indeed go through, Fox's channels such as A&E and Star TV would be sold on, along with stakes in Hulu, Sky and properties including 'The Simpsons' and the original 'Star Wars' trilogy. For comic book movie fans, it means that their beloved 'X-Men' and 'Fantastic Four' will have their rights taken back by Marvel Studios, leading to an uncertain future for the franchises.

Earlier this year, Hugh Jackman's final outing as 'X-Men' anti-hero Wolverine hit the big screen in the form of 'Logan'; an R-rated and highly emotional adventure that would also serve as Patrick Stewart's final platform to play Professor X, whilst introducing talented young actress Dafne Keen as Laura, aka X-24. The movie was hugely celebrated, partly due to the limits of usual superhero films being tossed aside so that a violent and gritty movie could be brought to the masses. If Disney get their hands on the rights to 'X-Men' however, that will quickly become a thing of the past.

'Logan' director James Mangold isn't afraid to point that out, and told Deadline: "If they’re actually changing their mandate, if what they’re supposed to do alters, that would be sad to me because it just means less movies."

He continued: "he real thing that happens when you make a movie rated R, behind the scenes, is that the studio has to adjust to the reality that there will be no Happy Meals. There will be no action figures. The entire merchandising, cross-pollinating side of selling the movie to children is dead before you even start. And when that’s dead, it means you’re making a grown-up movie."

While R-rated adult superhero flicks aren't absolutely necessary for a franchise's success, it was a nice change in the usual formula for a film of this type. Still, there will be legions of comic book movie fans now who are excited at the prospect of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four existing under the same umbrella as the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, putting the prospects of huge crossovers on the horizon.

Whether or not the deal between 20th Century Fox and Disney goes through remains to be seen, but we imagine that if it does, there are going to be some huge changes in the near future.

More: 20th Century Fox Confirm 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' And Reveal Release Date

We'll bring you more on the pending Fox/Disney deal as and when we get it.