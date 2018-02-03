The rise of post-credits scenes is without a doubt to do with the incredible success of movies based on comic books and superheroes. Fans are consistent now in waiting past the credits when they go to the cinema to see the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the DC Extended Universe, hoping that they'll get a glimpse of the future, despite just watching a couple of hours of the present.

James Mangold served as director on the hit film 'Logan'

Making post-credits scene a trend, superhero films may have actually now shot themselves in the foot. If they don't deliver a scene, some fans feel as if they've been cheated out of a look at what's to come. There's now an insistance on filmmakers to not only deliver in their main film, but to set the stage for future instalments of their respective movie universes.

One film that didn't include a post-credits scene however was the brilliant 'Logan', which has now been nominated for an Academy Award. The movie's director James Mangold is enthused by the Academy nominating his film, but has recently opened up with a tirade against the trend of post-credits scenes.

Speaking during Audi's 2018 Writers Guild Association Beyond Words Panel in Los Angeles, the director gave his no-holds-barred opinion on what post-credits scenes do to audiences in the modern world.

He said (according to Cinema Blend): "Now we’ve actually gotten audiences addicted to a f***ing bonus in the credits. It’s f***ing embarrassing. It means you couldn’t land your f***ing movie is what it means. Even if you got 100,000 Twitter addicts who are gambling on what f***ing scene is going to happen after the f***ing credits it’s still cheating. It’s just cheating, but there’s all sorts of bad habits like that that f***ing horrify me, man, that have become de rigueur in the way we make movies and I think the fear of being one of them that did that end then everyone’s patting me on the back and I feel like s**t inside because I know I cheated, is probably the greatest thing that scares the s**t out of me."

Mangold's points would hold a little more weight if we only saw post-credits scenes after terrible films, but that's certainly not been the case. Making them a part of the experience for moviegoers may be a bad thing in their eyes, but for filmmakers and those working behind-the-scenes, it could be seen as an inclusive move that allows fans to feel they're a part of the evolution of the universe they enjoy watching on the big screen.

Whether you're for or against post-credits scenes, it doesn't look like they'll be going away any time fast.

What do you think of post-credits scenes in films? Are they something to celebrate, or a cop out for those who have worked on the main movie?