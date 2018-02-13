If you needed another reason to watch the forthcoming Ted Bundy biopic 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile', filmmakers have just announced that James Hetfield of Metallica will be making his acting debut in the movie opposite Zac Efron - and he'll be playing a cop.

James Hetfield of Metallica performing live in London

The 54-year-old will be playing Officer Bob Hayward, who was actually the first cop to arrest Bundy when he pulled him over in 1975 and discovered what appeared to be a burglary kit in the back of his car. The filmmakers describe Hetfield's character as 'a no-nonsense Utah highway patrol veteran'.

It's not the first time Hetfield has worked on the screen; he has previously voiced characters in the animations 'Skylanders Academy', 'Metalocalypse' and 'Dave the Barbarian'. He has also voiced himself in 'American Dad!' and 'The Simpsons', not to mention his brief appearance with Metallica in 'Billions'.

However, this will be his first full on feature-length acting venture which has no doubt come about through his association with director Joe Berlinger, who was at the helm of 2004 Metallica documentary 'Some Kind of Monster'. Berlinger also used the band's music in his 90s documentary 'Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills'.

'Having spent hundreds of hours behind the scenes with James and the rest of Metallica, I have experienced his charisma and powerful presence close up', the director said in a statement. 'It seemed only natural that he would bring that same power and magnetism to a dramatic role, so when he agreed to my pitch that he be in the movie, I was thrilled.'

Along with Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, other stars include Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer, Kaya Scodelario as Carole Anne Boone, John Malkovich as Judge Edward Cowart and Jim Parsons as Larry Simpson. There's no fixed date for the film's release as of yet.