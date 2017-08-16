The final show of Metallica's North American 'WorldWired' tour will be streamed live.

Fans who can't make it to the band's show at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Wednesday (16.08.17) will be able to watch the whole thing at webcast.livemetallica.com.

Metallica said: ''What a summer!! Thank you to some of the craziest, most passionate, intense avid fans on the planet!! This has been another memorable and special summer run for us seeing so many new faces along with lots of old friends as you welcomed us back for our first tour of North America in over eight years. As we near the end, we want to share one more evening with all of you by streaming the final night of the 'WorldWired' North American stadium tour live, this Wednesday, August 16th, from Edmonton.

''Grab a seat and a beverage as we'll come live to your computer, tablet, mobile device or any other way you reach the Internet on Wednesday at approximately 8:45 p.m. Mountain Time (10:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 p.m. CT / 7:45 p.m. PT).

''Tune in as we say farewell to North America... for now!''

Meanwhile, Metallica frontman James Hetfield previously revealed that the band is capping its live schedule at 50 shows a year.

He explained: ''My body has told me to tell these guys that fifty shows a year is kind of what we can do, so make the best of those. And I think we all kind of agree in that. But fifty shows a year, that's pretty good. My body can handle that. Body, mind and spirit all need to kind of revitalize themselves at home, and days off for voices - things like that - so fifty shows a year, it goes pretty quick, I'm sure.''